Kazakhstan's best bank for CSR 2021: DBK

Development Bank of Kazakhstan

The Development Bank of Kazakhstan’s state ownership means it is leading the way in corporate social responsibility in the country, and helping the government to reach its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2060.

DBK’s big focus is on financing green energy-related projects. It has six renewable energy projects in operation, spanning wind, solar and hydroelectric power. It has also put together internal requirements on funding more projects that are green.

That’s not all. DBK, led by chairman of the management board Abay Sarkulov, is prioritising projects with a socio-economic impact.

In line with that focus, DBK launched a new development index in 2020 which helps the team to evaluate and compare the impact of projects on society and people. The higher the index value, the more the project gets in terms of preferential financing from the state, while the lower the index value, the less likely it is to receive state funding.

The index considers a number of factors such as the output of a project, increase in labour productivity, increase in export revenue, impact on the economy, the positive environment component and the sustainable development of the country.

