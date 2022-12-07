The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

Kazakhstan's best bank for digital solutions 2022: Home Credit Bank Kazakhstan

December 08, 2022
Home Credit Bank Kazakhstan

Home Credit Bank Kazakhstan has made tech disruption its brand over the years.

The prescience of the bank’s call in 2018 to go big on digitalization came in remarkably handy two years later when Covid-19 changed everything.

Wisely, Home Credit never turned back. Rather, it doubled down in 2020 by creating its IT hub project to ramp up innovation from within. And perhaps more importantly, to transform the bank into a recruitment magnet for programming and design talent – and, of course, new customers.

Home Credit views this IT hub as something of a startup environment. At one level, the hub offers training courses aimed at strengthening Kazakhstan’s IT talent pool. The basics of programming are taught: Java, data analytics and regression testing.

Yet the real results come from the networking and brainstorming opportunities that enable the next wave of entrepreneurs to share notes and make connections that might lead to investments.

Part of Home Credit’s success is also thanks to its approach towards cycling executives with diverse backgrounds and on-the-ground international experience into key positions.

The

