The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
AwardsBest Bank Awards

Kazakhstan's best bank for diversity & inclusion 2022: Halyk Bank

December 08, 2022
Share

Halyk Bank

View full 2022 results
Umut Shayakhmetova, Halyk Bank
Umut Shayakhmetova, Halyk Bank

There are few Asiamoney awards categories for Kazakhstan that Halyk Bank doesn’t have a reasonable claim to this year. Its investment and corporate banking franchises are hard to beat, while its role in supporting small and medium-sized enterprises and its prowess in disrupting its own business model deserve a shoutout.

But it is the ways in which the bank is seamlessly fusing its investment and corporate banking businesses with cutting-edge digital platforms and strong commitments to environmental, social and governance that make for a uniquely competitive proposition – and land Halyk with a slew of Asiamoney awards in 2022.

This model drove something of a client flight-to-quality – and toward Halyk, which is led by chief executive Umut Shayakhmetova – over the last year.

In 2021, the number of active retail clients at Halyk jumped 7.1% to nine million, out of a population of 19 million people. It helps that the bank’s digital channels continue to gain traction.

To unlock this article.

Register for free access Already registered? Login now

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsBankingKazakhstanAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney