The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Best Bank Awards

Kazakhstan's best bank for SMEs 2020: Alfa Bank

December 30, 2021
Share

Alfa Bank

View full 2020 results
Andrey Timchenko, Alfa-Bank.jpg
Andrey Timchenko, Alfa-Bank

Alfa Bank has built its SME franchise rapidly: its market share was roughly 7% in 2019, whereas four years ago it had almost no presence in that segment.

There are more than 1 million small businesses in the country, but no real official data on how many of those are still unbanked. Alfa Bank’s top officials say it attracts over 4,500 entrepreneurs every month, considerably more than its closest rival.

What makes Alfa Bank, part of Russia’s Alfa Banking Group, the firm of choice for Kazakhstan’s small and medium-sized enterprises, and entrepreneurs?

Andrey Timchenko, the firm’s chief executive, points to a clear focus on small businesses, which are viewed on a par with retail customers, rather than being placed with medium-sized enterprises in the typical – and rather broad – SME bracket. This helps the bank to focus on a captive audience of often unbanked potential clients.

Secondly, small businesses can sign up for an account online, making Alfa Bank one of the few in the country offering this service to both corporates and retail clients.

The

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsBankingKazakhstanAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree