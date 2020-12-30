Kazakhstan's best corporate and investment bank 2020: Halyk Bank

Halyk Bank

Halyk Bank has its fingers in several pies, from retail and SME banking to insurance and asset management, and is a long-established leader across different parts of the financial markets. It is not just the Central Asian country’s biggest bank by assets, but also ranks top in terms of deposits, net loans and net income.

There is another area where it outshines its peers – investment and corporate banking. Its gross loans to corporate clients rose to KT2.64 trillion ($6.3 billion) by October 1, 2020, from KT2.36 trillion a year earlier, despite the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on manufacturing and industry growth and the deterrent effect on corporate borrowing for new projects.

Halyk managed not only to increase its corporate lending book, but also to avoid concentration risk – both important results given that its corporate banking business is regarded as a barometer of the health of the financial system in Kazakhstan. Its corporate client base spans firms in the services sector, trade, oil and gas, as well as telecommunications, and includes big corporations, the state’s national champions and international companies.

