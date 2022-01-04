Kazakhstan's best corporate and investment bank 2021: Halyk Bank

Halyk Bank

Halyk Bank’s corporate and investment banking franchise is second to none in Kazakhstan, making it our choice for this award for the third year in a row.

Some impressive numbers got Asiamoney’s attention this time around. By the end of September 2021, Halyk’s corporate loans had risen 17.5% on a gross basis from the end of 2020, while its 90-day-plus non-performing loan ratio fell to 3.4% from 4.0% thanks to the repayment of previously impaired corporate loans.

The number of corporate clients surpassed 1,900 in the third quarter of 2021, with the bank ensuring a diversified portfolio of customers.

Halyk, led by chief executive Umut Shayakhmetova, also took a prudent approach to its own debt and capital markets activity.

In the first quarter of 2021, Halyk fully prepaid the outstanding amount of its $750 million, high-yielding Eurobond to manage its liabilities better. Thanks to this, its total issued debt securities fell by 35.5% compared to the end of 2020.

When it comes to helping its clients tap into global capital markets, Halyk’s investment banking arm bagged a couple of key mandates.