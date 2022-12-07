Kazakhstan's best corporate bank 2022: Bank CenterCredit

Bank CenterCredit

Bank CenterCredit, one of Kazakhstan’s oldest commercial banks, has evolved to form the backbone of the corporate system that stabilizes the economy. Its extensive branch network and its universe of correspondent relationships with more than 40 foreign banks have proved indispensable in these last few years.

As such, BCC – whose chief executive Ruslan Vladimirov took charge in October 2022 – acts as a middleman to the National Bank of Kazakhstan for moving capital abroad and opening accounts with foreign banks. It remains the firm to go to for account arrangements to facilitate foreign exchange agreements.

BCC has been uniquely nimble and responsive to entrepreneurs during the pandemic. It was quick to increase features on its StarBusiness mobile app, enabling corporates and small and medium-sized enterprises to access credit in seconds without collateral, commission fees and, in most cases, without limits.

Even now, as Kazakhstan moves beyond the pandemic age, BCC is expanding the ability of corporates, especially SMEs, to cover short-term cash gaps or urgent and unforeseen liabilities related to taxes, salaries and time-sensitive settlements with counterparties.