Kazakhstan's best digital bank 2020: Home Credit

Home Credit

Home Credit’s move about two-and-a-half years ago to put more emphasis on its digital banking offering paid off in 2020, when Kazakhstan was hit by an emergency lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the country’s population was forced to transition to banking remotely.

The bank, led by country chief executive Karel Horak, had the right tools in place to adapt to that change rapidly. The numbers tell the story. Home Credit Kazakhstan’s share of the active mobile banking customer base jumped to 84% in 2020, from 43% a year earlier, while the number of daily active users almost doubled to 155,000 from 87,000. Mobile transactions became the norm among the firm’s vast retail client base, with customers using Home Credit’s app for everything from utility payments and topping up deposits to loan repayments and money transfers.

This prompted Home Credit to work even harder at remaining relevant at a time when its peers were also pushing ahead with the digital transformation of their banking operations – making this award a hotly-contested one.

