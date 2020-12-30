The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Best Bank Awards

Kazakhstan's best digital bank 2020: Home Credit

December 30, 2021
Share

Home Credit

View full 2020 results
Karel Horak, Home Credit Bank Kazakhstan.jpg
Karel Horak, Home Credit Bank Kazakhstan

Home Credit’s move about two-and-a-half years ago to put more emphasis on its digital banking offering paid off in 2020, when Kazakhstan was hit by an emergency lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the country’s population was forced to transition to banking remotely.

The bank, led by country chief executive Karel Horak, had the right tools in place to adapt to that change rapidly. The numbers tell the story. Home Credit Kazakhstan’s share of the active mobile banking customer base jumped to 84% in 2020, from 43% a year earlier, while the number of daily active users almost doubled to 155,000 from 87,000. Mobile transactions became the norm among the firm’s vast retail client base, with customers using Home Credit’s app for everything from utility payments and topping up deposits to loan repayments and money transfers.

This prompted Home Credit to work even harder at remaining relevant at a time when its peers were also pushing ahead with the digital transformation of their banking operations – making this award a hotly-contested one.

To

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsBankingKazakhstanAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree