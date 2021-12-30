The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Best Bank Awards

Korea's best bank for CSR 2021: Busan Bank

December 31, 2021
Share

Busan Bank

View full 2021 results
Ahn Kam Chan, Busan Bank.jpg
Ahn Kam Chan, Busan Bank

Busan Bank, headquartered in South Korea’s second-largest city of Busan, takes the Asiamoney awards this year for best bank for SMEs and best bank for corporate social responsibility.

The bank, led by chief executive Ahn Kam Chan, was established in October 1967 with ambitions to modernise the local economy and connect businesses and consumers to the global financial system. Not surprisingly, Busan Bank came to focus considerable resources and energy on the SME sector.

Over the last 18 months, the bank proved why that was so prescient. Busan Bank enjoys a strong local market position – it has 32% of all deposits and 27% of loans. As the pandemic hit, the bank acted early to implement a series of SME-focused programmes to help local customers overcome the fallout.

That’s not all. Busan Bank is taking its success nationally, aiming to join the ranks of Korean megabanks, one SME at a time. In line with the government and corporate zeitgeist in Seoul, Ahn’s team is particularly keen to expand its role in technology finance.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsBankingSouth KoreaAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree