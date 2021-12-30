The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Best Bank Awards

Korea's best international bank 2021: Standard Chartered

December 31, 2021
Share

Standard Chartered

View full 2021 results
Park Jong Bok, Standard Chartered Bank Korea.jpeg
Park Jong Bok, Standard Chartered Bank Korea

For international bank chieftains, life in Seoul is never boring. South Korean regulators are notorious for sudden tweaks to policies on household loans, dividends, labour policies and other areas that require increasingly agile responses.

Standard Chartered has persevered through all the changes, making it the Asiamoney pick for best international bank in Korea, where it is led by chief executive Park Jong-Bok. Since buying First Korea Bank in 2005 for $3.3 billion, Standard Chartered has rarely looked back.

The country, after all, has a knack for confounding sceptics. In the late 1990s, Korea was first to recover from the region’s financial crisis. In 2000, 2008 and 2013, it navigated around the worst of the dot-com crash, the Lehman Brothers meltdown and the taper tantrum in emerging markets, respectively. It’s leading the world out of Covid-19 recession too.

Now, says Colin Chiang, head of wealth management in Seoul, Standard Chartered is positioning itself to be part of the digital transformation unfolding in one of Asia’s most tech-driven places.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsBankingSouth KoreaAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree