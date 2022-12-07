Korea's best international bank 2022: Citi

Citi

MS Yoo, Citibank Korea

The unmatched global network that Citi brings to South Korea is offering local clients ready access to international markets. The bank also excels at providing multinational corporations operating in Korea with access to the local market, making it an obvious choice for best international bank in the country.

There are speed bumps in the relationship, of course. In October 2021, Citi said it was closing its consumer banking operations in Korea in phases. After just under two decades of trying to make its retail business work, Citi decided to switch tack, citing high costs and limited growth prospects.

But Citi’s global expertise and networks are still a great fit in Korea, where it offers innovative and comprehensive solutions to clients, regardless of conditions or a client’s location.

Two areas where it excels are corporate banking and investment banking. Citi’s corporate banking arm consistently offers best-in-class advice and execution on the most complex transactions across products with top corporations, financial institutions and government entities.

