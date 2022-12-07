The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

Mongolia's best bank for ESG 2022: TDBM

December 08, 2022
View full 2022 results
In the past year, Trade and Development Bank of Mongolia consolidated its leading position as the universal banking service provider of choice for corporations.

Under the leadership of chief executive Orkhon Onon and executive vice-chairman Randolph Koppa, TDBM managed to increase outstanding loans for the corporate banking sector by 5.4% in the first half of 2022 year on year, snagging a 32% market share in Mongolia. TDBM had a 26% share of corporate deposits.

TDBM’s range as a bank came in handy over the last year. It offers 130 types of international-standard banking products and user-friendly digital services. It also helps that it is the primary lender to most of the top Mongolian and foreign corporations across industrial and commercial sectors.

Too often, this scale can be taken for granted, breeding complacency. But at TDBM, the global economic and pandemic-related chaos of the past couple of years has catalyzed internal innovation and helped it to stay ahead of the pack, making it the best and nimblest corporate bank in the country.

