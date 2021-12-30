The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

Mongolia's best bank for SMEs 2021: TransBank

December 31, 2021
TransBank

Erdenebayar Batchuluun, TransBank.jpg
Erdenebayar Batchuluun, TransBank

TransBank set a new standard for multi-tasking in 2021 as it pulled off a merger during an economy-shaking pandemic.

The union with Bank of Mongolia, completed in July, increases the market share of the institution that Erdenebayar Batchuluun runs. It enlarged the loan portfolio and expanded TransBank’s deposit franchise and branch network, while reducing costs and improving efficiency. The bank’s post-merger share capital rose 46%.

Irrespective of the benefits from the merger, TransBank still had a remarkable 12 months: It was Mongolia’s fastest-growing commercial bank with an 82% surge in total assets.

Its capital adequacy ratio was an industry-leading 35.3%, while liquidity also rose by the same amount. Profitability ratios stack up very well against peers: net interest margin is 5.42%, return on assets 10.1%, and return on equity 3%. Non-performing loans were one-third the sector average.

The numbers have the hallmark of a leading Mongolian bank. TransBank is certainly that, and this year gets Asiamoney’s best bank for SMEs award.

Its innovative policies during the worst of the pandemic served the all-important SME sector well.

Best Bank Awards AwardsBankingMongoliaAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
