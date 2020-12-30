The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Best Bank Awards

Mongolia's best corporate and investment bank 2020: TDBM

December 30, 2021
Share

Trade And Development Bank Of Mongolia

View full 2020 results
Orkhon Onon, TDBM.jpg
Orkhon Onon, TDBM

Trade and Development Bank of Mongolia’s long-planned merger with Ulaanbaatar City Bank (UCB), announced in June 2020, made good sense on many levels.

The two share the same owner, which is handy for getting the deal signed off quickly. TDBM, the bigger partner, is better at corporate banking, while UCB specializes in lending to SMEs. The deal, notes TDBM executive vice-chairman Randolph Koppa, “complements our strong position in corporate banking, helps to broaden our deposit base, and pushes our market share of nationwide SME banking to more than 20%”. Koppa reckons the bank accounts for 55% of all corporate banking flows, and 75% of all payments.

TDBM, led by chief executive Orkhon Onon, plays a vital role in a country that is heavily dependent on trade with east Asian countries, particularly China: its importance increased during the Covid-19 pandemic, when Mongolia shut its borders twice.

The bank also showed its resilience after the Financial Action Task Force put Mongolia on its grey list of nations accused of failing to combat money laundering and terrorist financing in 2019.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsBankingMongoliaAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree