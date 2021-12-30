Mongolia's best corporate and investment bank 2021: TDBM

Trade and Development Bank of Mongolia

Orkhon Onon, TDBM

Trade and Development Bank of Mongolia didn’t miss a step in 2020, its 30th anniversary year, when it strengthened its status as the nation’s best corporate and investment bank.

Under the leadership of chief executive Orkhon Onon, TDBM over the last year provided loans, deposits, trade finance and payment products and services to more than 1,800 large enterprises, groups and companies. These covered the gamut of Mongolia’s key industries – mining, agriculture, manufacturing, trade and services – all of which are important driving forces of the economy.

Particularly during the Covid-19 disruptions, TDBM went all out to support customers and, by extension, Mongolia’s fragile economy. That helped the bank’s corporate segment loan portfolio achieve a 35% market share.

TDBM put pandemic uncertainty to good use to focus on digitalisation. It put forward several packages for corporate customers, including a corporate gateway solution offering a range of banking services integrated with all online banking platforms. Client usage increased 21% in 2021.

Executive vice chairman Randolph Koppa says a highlight of the last year was TDBM being accredited as a direct member of the United Nations Green Climate Fund.