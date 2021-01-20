The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Northeast Asia

Kakaobank prepares for IPO scrutiny

By Elliot Wilson
January 20, 2021
Share

Kakaobank did not exist four years ago. Now, it is an integral part of Korea’s banking sector. The next big step for the digital dynamo is its $3 billion IPO, slated for late 2021.

kakaobank-cloud-illo-960x872.png

Kakaobank’s runaway success is the stuff of dreams – although for Korea’s big but slow-growing traditional lenders, it perhaps has the makings of a nightmare.

The Seoul-based digital lender’s story is already well known, but it has gained such scale so fast, it is hard to believe it only opened for business in July 2017. That rapid growth story is soon to become a public one. The company is planning to raise up to $3 billion in a domestic IPO.

It will be a landmark deal for Korea’s equity market, though other domestic IPOs may well be larger.

Investment bankers in Seoul are preparing for a slew of big-ticket initial stock offerings, including deals from battery-maker LG Energy Solutions, gaming firm Krafton and vaccine developer SK Bioscience.

But none of these sales will be as keenly watched as kakaobank’s, given it is such a successful household name.

The IPO is currently in its very early stages, say bankers with direct knowledge.

“We are working on responses to the company’s requests,” says one equity capital markets banker.

We sometimes get calls from incumbent banks saying: ‘What is your secret?’
Suyoung Lee, kakaobank
Lee-Su-young-kakaobank-478.png

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Northeast Asia AsiamoneySouth KoreaNortheast AsiaFeaturesCapital Markets
Share
Elliot Wilson
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree