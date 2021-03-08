The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Central Asia

Kazakh banks respond to Covid with a digital push

By Rashmi Kumar
March 08, 2021
Share

The investment by Kazakhstan’s banks in their digital offerings had the first big test when Covid-19 struck; firms responded by rapidly rolling out online services to clients. Their transformation is remarkable, but it also raises an important question: where do they go from here?

corona-960x535.jpg

Umut Shayakhmetova, who runs Halyk Bank, Kazakhstan’s largest bank by assets, had to work flat out when the government announced a full lockdown in March 2020 to combat the spread of Covid-19.

At first she had to adapt to working remotely and make some quick, but necessary decisions for Halyk. For example, she had to make changes to interest payment calculations to adhere to new repayment holiday rules; she also held daily conference calls with regulators and government officials to ensure that Covid-linked social security payments reached Kazakh citizens digitally.

“It was a lot of daily decisions being taken very quickly, making them legitimate and putting them into effect,” Shayakhmetova says. “There was no time for thinking or feeling something else; it was a pressure time for making decisions.”

That rapid response helped Halyk to a reasonably good 2020. For the first nine months of the year, net income slipped 2.7% year on year to KT244.6 billion ($582 million). On a quarter-on-quarter basis, net income rose from KT74.9 billion in the second quarter to KT88.7 billion in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of about 18%.

Digitalization and online services have become very crucial.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Central Asia Central AsiaAsiamoneyKazakhstanFeatures
Share
Rashmi Kumar
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree