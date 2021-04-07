The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

South Asia

Sri Lanka: Hatching a fintech fort

By Eric Ellis
April 07, 2021
Jeevan Gnanam, scion of a grand Sri Lankan business family, is driving financial sector modernization and helping to revitalise a once-thriving part of the capital.

Hatch’s founders (L-R Brindha Selvadurai, Jeevan Gnanam, Nathan Sivagananathan) want it to be ‘a one-stop shop for everything’

Hatch.lk is a combination of technology incubator and co-working space, and a good example of how much has changed in Sri Lanka in recent years.

It is a new venture that symbolises the possibility of modern Sri Lanka: confident and cool, blind to religion, race and gender, and not poisoned by politics. And it is well-equipped to nurture tech startups from its offices, one in Colombo’s downtown Fort district and the other in Jaffna, the main city in the island’s war-ravaged and now re-emerging Tamil north.

Colombo’s Fort district was once a thriving, south Asian Wall Street. But it became an economic target for the Tamil Tigers during a 26-year-long separatist conflict with the Sri Lankan state, and it suffered some of the war’s most devastating attacks: in 1996, a suicide bomb at Sri Lanka’s central bank killed 91, and a year later, an assault on the capital’s World Trade Centre, which housed banks, their regulators and the stock exchange, killed another 15.


South Asia Sri Lanka
Eric Ellis
Eric Ellis has covered Asia for Euromoney since 2006. He is a former southeast Asia-correspondent for Fortune Magazine and Time, and an ex-Asia correspondent for Australia’s economic and business newspaper the Australian Financial Review.
