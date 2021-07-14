Taiwan: Far Eastern International Bank makes social connections
In a novel twist to digital banking, Taiwan’s FEIB is leveraging the wide reach of social media networks to turn clients into bankers and branch managers.
Taiwan’s banking industry is seeing a new era of digitalization. Large and small financial institutions alike are trying to free themselves from the shackles of paper-based business by pumping money into more online banking services for clients.
In most cases, banks are adopting a traditional approach to this transition, launching services that make banking easier with the click of a button and rolling out revamped banking apps that allow customers to do everything from sending and receiving money and paying bills to foreign exchange swaps and online trading.
But