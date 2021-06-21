The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Northeast Asia

Financial regulation: China holds back its tech titans

By William Pesek
June 21, 2021
Share

China’s crackdown on its biggest technology companies shows the difficulty of balancing growth at all costs at the leading fintech firms with support for state-owned banks.

China titans_960.jpg
Illustration: Sam Hadley

Jack Ma could be excused for feeling a tad under-appreciated in Beijing’s political circles.

Just 12 months ago, the global face of Chinese innovation was the toast of the town. Alibaba Group Holding, co-founded by Ma, was expanding into e-commerce markets everywhere, Amazon-style. Even better, its affiliate company Ant Group, a leader in financial technology, was about to pull off history’s biggest initial public offering. And unlike in 2014, when Ma took Alibaba public in New York, Ant’s huge $35 billion listing was set for Shanghai and Hong Kong, leaving Wall Street seething with envy.

Ever since it all came crashing down at the 11th hour last November, China has seen a bull market in theories as to why. The most viral: that Ma’s infamous October 24 speech in Shanghai, when he called China’s big state banking “pawnshops” and said that regulators don’t understand technology, led to Ant’s comeuppance.

Yet in the months since, the plot thickened considerably. Ma, it turned out, was merely the first victim of a tech crackdown driven by president Xi Jinping and his Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Northeast Asia Northeast AsiaChinaFeaturesAsiamoney
Share
William Pesek
William Pesek is a freelance contributor for Asiamoney, based in Tokyo.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree