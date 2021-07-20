The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Northeast Asia

BRI 2.0: China adapts to post-Covid world

By Eric Ellis
July 20, 2021
Share

The coronavirus pandemic has unearthed a wave of anti-China sentiment across the world, impacting Beijing’s trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative. Will BRI have a future in a post-pandemic world? A veteran banker at HSBC says yes – but the shape it takes will be vastly different.

New CPC Leaders Meet Press
China’s president Xi Jinping says he wants broader participation in BRI.
Source: Getty Images

What happens when euphoria over Beijing’s $1 trillion Belt and Road Initiative, or BRI, turns to scepticism or disillusionment?

The mood swing against China in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic means there is far less enthusiasm for its big-ticket infrastructure projects. But take a look at what happened in Malaysia, where several BRI projects were signed and later sent back for renegotiation to reset the terms, showing how BRI projects can be accommodated in a new environment.

Since 2013, when China’s president Xi Jinping launched BRI and its transformational charter to reshape global infrastructure, Beijing’s state-owned banks have snared the lion’s share of its deals, while non-Chinese banks mostly scrambled for scraps.

Everything China does now on BRI is being analyzed and viewed through a geopolitical lens
Moritz Rudolf

That has rankled with many non-Chinese banks, and has been a persistent criticism directed at the wider BRI project.

BRI as sold by Beijing claims to be strictly business, and even altruistic.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Northeast Asia Northeast AsiaChinaFeaturesAsiamoney
Share
Eric Ellis
Eric Ellis has covered Asia for Euromoney since 2006. He is a former southeast Asia-correspondent for Fortune Magazine and Time, and an ex-Asia correspondent for Australia’s economic and business newspaper the Australian Financial Review.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree