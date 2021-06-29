The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Northeast Asia

Hong Kong aims for Asia’s green crown

By Morgan Davis
June 29, 2021
Share

Hong Kong must improve its environmental track record and rally the private sector if it is to succeed in its ambition of becoming Asia’s leading centre for green finance.

Green_city-960x535.jpg

The Hong Kong government’s plan to use some of the proceeds of a $1 billion green bond to build a controversial incinerator project potentially threatens not only the city’s ability to meet its climate targets but also its future as a centre for green finance.

“They [are using] the green bond money to build an incinerator” for solid waste and for the construction of a treatment facility, says Lawrence Iu, head of climate change and partnerships at Hong Kong think tank Civic Exchange. “That is not on the right track.”

This and other projects hurt Hong Kong’s green credentials, Iu says.

Hong Kong is one of Asia’s most important financial hubs, and can leverage its long-standing credentials in finance and its close links to the mainland Chinese markets. But even though it attracts capital and lists green debt products that are sold in the region, Hong Kong’s track record on the environmental front leaves much to be desired. Critics question whether it deserves its reputation as Asia’s leading centre for green finance, and ask whether it is doing enough to achieve its net zero goals by the target date of 2050.

Hong Kong’s actions are “definitely not enough,” says Iu, citing the example of the incinerator, which is expected to be fully commissioned by 2025.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Northeast Asia ChinaHong KongFeaturesAsiamoneyNortheast Asia
Share
Morgan Davis
Morgan Davis is deputy editor of Asiamoney and GlobalCapital Asia, a sister publication.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree