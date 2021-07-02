The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Northeast Asia

Hong Kong: ZA Bank’s virtual bet pays off

By Morgan Davis
July 02, 2021
Share

The new entrant in Hong Kong’s competitive banking sector is using innovative marketing and customer perks to make a name for itself.

Za-Bank-launch-960x535.jpg
ZA Bank's official launch in March 2020

Free coffees and rebates on food deliveries may have proved an effective way to hook customers at ZA Bank in Hong Kong, where residents have a choice of 181 licensed banks, but how can they be kept “sticky” in the long run?

Rockson Hsu, who runs the new virtual bank, has some answers.

For starters, ZA Bank gives its customers a 1% interest rate for accounts holding up to HK$200,000 ($25,771), putting it ahead of more traditional banks. A customer can also choose the last six digits on his or her Visa debit card, which gives them access to ATMs around the city and qualifies them for a lucky draw when used (combinations of eight in the last six digits of the card number were quickly taken, as eight is considered lucky in Chinese culture).

Hsu knows he cannot compete with Hong Kong’s main banks, the likes of Hang Seng Bank and HSBC, which have been operating in the city for decades.

It’s a fascinating job because Hong Kong hasn’t had a new bank for decades.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Northeast Asia AsiamoneyNortheast AsiaHong KongFeatures
Share
Morgan Davis
Morgan Davis is deputy editor of Asiamoney and GlobalCapital Asia, a sister publication.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree