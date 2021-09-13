The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Supplement

Thai banks move up the ranks

By Ben Davies
September 13, 2021
Share

Women make up the majority of the workforce at banks in Thailand, but they still have a way to go before they are equally represented at the top of the banking ladder.

Pimolpa Suntichok Deutsche Bank_960x535.jpg
Pimolpa Suntichok, Deutsche Bank.
Photo: Manachai Phongruchiraphan

In the quest for gender equality in banking and finance, Thailand can tell a pretty good story. Just ask Duangdao Wongpanitkrit, chief financial officer at Bank of Ayudhya, the country’s fifth-largest lender.

Women account for an impressive 69.6% of the bank’s full-time workforce. At board level, where Wongpanitkrit is a director, the proportion falls to 44.4%. That still puts Bank of Ayudhya, or Krungsri as it is known locally, near the top of the class.

“Thailand’s higher share of women in leadership positions in banking and finance, I believe, is attributed to a greater improvement in the gender-balanced labour force,” says Wongpanitkrit, pointing to “merit-based” Thai culture.

Plus numerical skills, integrity, focus, efficiency, and resilience – which are key requirements of the banking industry – are qualities that are overwhelmingly associated with women, she adds.

Duangdao Wongpanitkrit Bank of Ayudhya Krungsri_400x350.jpg
Duangdao Wongpanitkrit, Bank of Ayudhya

In the course of her working life, Wongpanitkrit has seen real advances in the career paths of women, with an increasing number taking leadership positions at financial institutions as well as at the central bank, the Stock Exchange of Thailand, and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

“These

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Supplement Southeast AsiaThailandDiversity
Share
Ben Davies
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree