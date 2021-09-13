The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

Taiwan sets example for diversity in Asia

By Jonathan Breen
September 13, 2021
Taiwan is a relatively bright spot for women in banking, largely thanks to the efforts, and sacrifices, made by bankers to break the glass ceiling.

Tsai Ing-wen Campaigns as Taiwan Election Approaches
Taiwan appointed its first female president, Tsai Ing-wen, in 2016.
Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images.

Taiwan has become a beacon of gender equality and diversity, ranking first in Asia in the World Bank’s Women, Business and the Law 2021 report based on measures including pay, parenthood, entrepreneurship and the workplace. That’s reflected in the island’s financial sector too.

“Over the past 10 years, the whole market has made dramatic progress in terms of promoting gender equality and recognizing female leaders,” says Christie Chang, president of Citi Taiwan and chair for Asia Pacific corporate banking. “We are very lucky; compared to some other markets, we have done better.”

Countries such as South Korea and Japan still lag Taiwan in promoting diversity in finance.

Taiwan set the stage relatively early for a positive attitude towards equality and diversity in wider society. Its first female vice president was elected in 2000 and its first female president, Tsai Ing-wen, took office in 2016 and is now in her second term.

Over the past 10 years, the whole market has made dramatic progress in terms of promoting gender equality
Christie Chang, Citi
Supplement DiversityNortheast AsiaTaiwan
Jonathan Breen
Jonathan Breen is a contributing editor for Asiamoney, based in Hong Kong. He is also equities editor for GlobalCapital Asia, a sister publication.
