Taiwan sets example for diversity in Asia

Taiwan appointed its first female president, Tsai Ing-wen, in 2016. Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images. Taiwan appointed its first female president, Tsai Ing-wen, in 2016. Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images.

Taiwan has become a beacon of gender equality and diversity, ranking first in Asia in the World Bank’s Women, Business and the Law 2021 report based on measures including pay, parenthood, entrepreneurship and the workplace. That’s reflected in the island’s financial sector too.

“Over the past 10 years, the whole market has made dramatic progress in terms of promoting gender equality and recognizing female leaders,” says Christie Chang, president of Citi Taiwan and chair for Asia Pacific corporate banking. “We are very lucky; compared to some other markets, we have done better.”

Countries such as South Korea and Japan still lag Taiwan in promoting diversity in finance.

Taiwan set the stage relatively early for a positive attitude towards equality and diversity in wider society. Its first female vice president was elected in 2000 and its first female president, Tsai Ing-wen, took office in 2016 and is now in her second term.