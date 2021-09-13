The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Supplement

The pioneer: Stacey Lacy

By Rashmi Kumar
September 13, 2021
Share

Asiamoney has selected two senior women who have advanced in Asia’s highly competitive banking industry. Their stories throw light on how the sector is tackling gender diversity.

Stacey Lacy Citi_960.jpg
Leading women
Interview With Sima Kamil Head Of Corporate And Investment Banking At Habib Bank Ltd.
Supplement
The gamekeeper: Sima Kamil
Eric Ellis, September 13, 2021
Asiamoney has selected two senior women who have advanced in Asia’s highly competitive banking industry. Their stories throw light on how the sector is tackling gender diversity.

Stacey Lacy is a rarity: a woman in the male-dominated operations and technology sector of Asia’s banking industry.

Lacy was born in Hong Kong and went to high school and college in the US. At the time, Citi hired management associates as part of a return-back-home programme, which Lacy joined as a way to relocate back to Hong Kong.

Since then, there has been no looking back for Lacy, who has spent more than two decades with the US bank, starting off in Hong Kong as a management associate in the global consumer bank team in 1996.

As part of the management associate programme, rotating through different business segments was normal, which is how Lacy initially landed in the operations and technology (O&T) part of Citi’s business.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Supplement FeaturesCitigroup
Share
Rashmi Kumar
Rashmi Kumar has been Asiamoney editor since April 2021, having been a regular contributor covering Asia's markets before that. Based in Singapore, she is also the Asia editor of GlobalCapital, a sister publication.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree