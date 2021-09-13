The pioneer: Stacey Lacy

Leading women Supplement The gamekeeper: Sima Kamil Asiamoney has selected two senior women who have advanced in Asia’s highly competitive banking industry. Their stories throw light on how the sector is tackling gender diversity.

Stacey Lacy is a rarity: a woman in the male-dominated operations and technology sector of Asia’s banking industry.

Lacy was born in Hong Kong and went to high school and college in the US. At the time, Citi hired management associates as part of a return-back-home programme, which Lacy joined as a way to relocate back to Hong Kong.

Since then, there has been no looking back for Lacy, who has spent more than two decades with the US bank, starting off in Hong Kong as a management associate in the global consumer bank team in 1996.

As part of the management associate programme, rotating through different business segments was normal, which is how Lacy initially landed in the operations and technology (O&T) part of Citi’s business.