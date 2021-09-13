The gamekeeper: Sima Kamil

Photo: Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Leading women Supplement The pioneer: Stacey Lacy Asiamoney has selected two senior women who have advanced in Asia’s highly competitive banking industry. Their stories throw light on how the sector is tackling gender diversity.

As a top female banker in patriarchal Pakistan, Sima Kamil is used to shattering glass ceilings.

In August 2020, she became the first female deputy governor at State Bank of Pakistan, one of the most influential state positions, following a banking career in the private sector – most recently as the chief executive of privately owned United Bank. As head of UBL, she was the first woman ever to run a major Pakistani commercial bank and one of the very few women to lead any company of note in the country.

But it’s not that Kamil necessarily sees herself as consciously pushing boundaries, private or state.