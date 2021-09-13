The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

The gamekeeper: Sima Kamil

By Eric Ellis
September 13, 2021
Asiamoney has selected two senior women who have advanced in Asia’s highly competitive banking industry. Their stories throw light on how the sector is tackling gender diversity.

Interview With Sima Kamil Head Of Corporate And Investment Banking At Habib Bank Ltd.
Photo: Getty Images
Leading women
Stacey Lacy Citi_960.jpg
The pioneer: Stacey Lacy
Rashmi Kumar, September 13, 2021
As a top female banker in patriarchal Pakistan, Sima Kamil is used to shattering glass ceilings.

In August 2020, she became the first female deputy governor at State Bank of Pakistan, one of the most influential state positions, following a banking career in the private sector – most recently as the chief executive of privately owned United Bank. As head of UBL, she was the first woman ever to run a major Pakistani commercial bank and one of the very few women to lead any company of note in the country.

But it’s not that Kamil necessarily sees herself as consciously pushing boundaries, private or state.

Supplement PakistanSouth AsiaFeatures
Eric Ellis
Eric Ellis is a senior editor for Asiamoney. He is a former southeast Asia correspondent for Fortune Magazine and Time, and an ex-Asia correspondent for Australia’s economic and business newspaper the Australian Financial Review.
