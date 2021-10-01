The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
South Asia

Will Kabul’s banks survive Afghanistan’s fall?

By Eric Ellis
October 01, 2021
Share

The future of banks in Afghanistan is uncertain after the Taliban toppled the government in August.

Taliban closes in on Afghanistan's capital Kabul
Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Exclusive interview
The flag of Afghanistan flying on the Embassy of the Islamic...
Asiamoney
Afghanistan: Central bank governor talks about ‘mayhem and chaos’
Eric Ellis, August 23, 2021
In an exclusive interview with Asiamoney, Afghanistan central bank governor Ajmal Ahmady talks about the likely future of banks under Taliban rule and his own experience escaping from the country

Sundaram Prabhu chairs one of Afghanistan’s biggest banks, Azizi Bank. An accountant from the south Indian city of Chennai, Prabhu could be excused for thinking the Taliban’s seizure of Afghanistan in August might, at the very least, pose a problem for Azizi and Afghanistan’s 11 other banks.

Prabhu had first-hand experience of the Taliban’s tactics when he was in Kabul in May 2015, working on a World Bank assignment to help establish a home-grown accounting industry in Afghanistan. Prabhu was staying in the Park Palace guest house when Taliban gunmen massacred 14 people in a terror attack, including two of his project colleagues.

Prabhu

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

South Asia South AsiaAfghanistanFeatures
Share
Eric Ellis
Eric Ellis has covered Asia for Euromoney since 2006. He is a former southeast Asia-correspondent for Fortune Magazine and Time, and an ex-Asia correspondent for Australia’s economic and business newspaper the Australian Financial Review.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree