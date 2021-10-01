Will Kabul’s banks survive Afghanistan’s fall?

Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Exclusive interview Asiamoney Afghanistan: Central bank governor talks about ‘mayhem and chaos’ In an exclusive interview with Asiamoney, Afghanistan central bank governor Ajmal Ahmady talks about the likely future of banks under Taliban rule and his own experience escaping from the country

Sundaram Prabhu chairs one of Afghanistan’s biggest banks, Azizi Bank. An accountant from the south Indian city of Chennai, Prabhu could be excused for thinking the Taliban’s seizure of Afghanistan in August might, at the very least, pose a problem for Azizi and Afghanistan’s 11 other banks.

Prabhu had first-hand experience of the Taliban’s tactics when he was in Kabul in May 2015, working on a World Bank assignment to help establish a home-grown accounting industry in Afghanistan. Prabhu was staying in the Park Palace guest house when Taliban gunmen massacred 14 people in a terror attack, including two of his project colleagues.

Prabhu