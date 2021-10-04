The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Southeast Asia

The Philippines: Physicist-turned-banker transforms RCBC post-heist

By William Pesek
October 04, 2021
Share

In the five years since it was caught up in a money-laundering probe, Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation has focused on digitalization and transparency to get on the right track.

Eugene-Acevedo-RCBC-960x535.jpg
RCBC's chief executive Eugene Acevedo

When Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation had a black hole to fix, it turned to a trained physicist.

Eugene Acevedo, who took on the task at the scandal-plagued institution in July 2019, has certainly made the rounds in Manila’s top banking circles. He was formerly chief executive of Philippine National Bank and held senior positions at Union Bank. He started his finance career in the 1980s at Citi and was at Citi’s Hong Kong office in the middle of the 1990s, which gave him a front-row seat in the Asian financial crisis.

But science has always been Acevedo’s passion. After receiving a bachelor’s degree in physics from the University of San Carlos in his native Cebu, he lectured on gravitational pull, the Big Bang theory and the speed of light at the University of the Philippines.

In 2016, before Acevedo joined RCBC, the 61-year-old institution made global headlines for all the wrong reasons. Cyber hackers had tried to scam Bangladesh Bank, the south Asian nation’s central bank, out of roughly $1 billion. After the heist was discovered, officials in Dhaka realized that $101 million of the central bank’s funds had been transferred out of its account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Southeast Asia Southeast AsiaPhilippinesFeatures
Share
William Pesek
William Pesek is a freelance contributor for Asiamoney, based in Tokyo.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree