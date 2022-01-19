The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

Northeast Asia

South Korea: Busan Bank dares to think big

Illustration: Getty

With its razor-sharp focus on SMEs, technology firms and ESG, Busan Bank has come a long way in the last 50 years, and is moving in the right direction.

By William Pesek
January 19, 2022
Busan Bank’s chief executive Ahn Kam Chan comes to work every day with two big questions in mind: who is the next tech unicorn in the same vein as South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang? And shouldn’t it be located in Busan – Korea’s second-biggest city?

The idea of creating a Silicon Valley of sorts in Asia’s fourth-largest economy is hardly new. Ever since his election in 2017, president Moon Jae-in has talked big about catalysing a startup boom to disrupt Korea’s aging, rigid economy. The same went for his predecessor, Park Geun-hye, who started her four-year tenure in 2013 promising a more creative and disruptive business culture.

As people in Seoul like to boast, Korea already has a hotbed of innovation energy: Gangnam. The glitzy upscale neighbourhood that Korean singer Psy made famous in his 2012 dance-pop song is where the venture capital gang hang out. It’s there, along a street called Teheran-ro – dubbed Teheran Valley – that some of the largest Korean and international companies, including Google, have set up shop.

The trouble, of course, is the big corporate groups that monopolise every corner of the Korean economy, and that essentially decide which startups thrive – and which die.

Tags

Northeast Asia Northeast AsiaSouth KoreaAsiamoney
William Pesek
William Pesek is a freelance contributor for Asiamoney, based in Tokyo.
