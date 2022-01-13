The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Brokers Poll

Analysts make sense of markets

By Jonathan Breen
January 13, 2022
Share

Predicting the direction of markets has never been harder than during the past two years of pandemic-fuelled worries and volatility. Asiamoney speaks with the top-rated analysts across markets in Asia to see how they navigated 2021 – and how they are positioning themselves and their clients for 2022.

compass-success-direction-free-960.jpg

James Druce, CLSA: best analyst for real estate, Australia

Haiyan Guo, CICC: best analyst for consumer discretionary, China

Pian Pian He, Citic Securities: best analyst for casinos and gaming, Hong Kong

MB Mahesh, Kotak Securities: best analyst for banks, India

Karen Choi, HSBC: best analyst for consumer staples, South Korea

Winson Ng, CGS-CIMB: best analyst for banks, Malaysia

Syed Atif Zafar, Topline Securities: best analyst for financials (non-banking), Pakistan

Joyce Anne Ramos, CLSA: best analyst for consumer staples, Philippines

Derek Tan, DBS Vickers: best analyst for real estate, Singapore

Kenny Chen, Yuanta Securities: best analyst for automobiles and components, Taiwan

Sasikarn Udomvej, DBS Vickers: best analyst for healthcare, Thailand

Nga Nguyen, SSI Securities Corp: best analyst for agriculture, Vietnam



James Druce, CLSA

Best analyst for real estate, Australia

Australia’s government tends to take a no-nonsense approach when dealing with macro problems.

During



You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Brokers Poll Asiamoney Brokers Poll
Share
Jonathan Breen
Jonathan Breen is a contributing editor for Asiamoney, based in Hong Kong. He is also equities editor for GlobalCapital Asia, a sister publication.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree