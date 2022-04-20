The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Southeast Asia

Allo! Indonesia’s Tanjung ushers in change

Chairul Indonesia_960.jpg

Fresh from the success of listing Allo Bank in Jakarta, Indonesian billionaire Chairul Tanjung speaks to Asiamoney about his vision for the digital lender, and how to keep an eye out for the next big thing.

By Eric Ellis
April 20, 2022
Share

Chairul Tanjung shows no sign of slowing down, even though he’s about to turn 60 in June.

Not content with having minted his eight billionth dollar in personal wealth to become Indonesia’s third-richest person – up from sixth – in January, when he launched his new digital bank Allo on the Jakarta bourse, Tanjung says he is poised to execute the greatest business move of his career.

His next big thing is to blend his airline-banking-retail-media-and-then-some empire into a single fintech-powered super app designed to facilitate nearly every commercial transaction that Indonesians might make on any given day.

“[Making] money is not too important for me anymore,” he tells Asiamoney. “I think the excitement is actually the achievement. The best is yet to come.”

Tanjung says he wants to be the guy who serves Indonesians their morning coffee, transports them around town, delivers their daily news feeds, sends them on their holidays and organizes their household finances.

“From your waking up to your sleep, from your birth until you die,” as he puts it. “In your phone and in one app.”

[Making] money is not too important for me anymore…I think the excitement is actually the achievement. The best is yet to come
Chairul Tanjung, CT Corp

Self-made Tanjung’s vision may sound ambitious, even fanciful, but he insists he already has the network in place.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Southeast Asia Southeast AsiaIndonesiaFeatures
Share
Eric Ellis
Eric Ellis has covered Asia for Euromoney since 2006. He is a former southeast Asia-correspondent for Fortune Magazine and Time, and an ex-Asia correspondent for Australia’s economic and business newspaper the Australian Financial Review.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree