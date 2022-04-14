The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Central Asia

Hamkorbank tackles crises, from Covid to conflicts

02
Photo: Getty Images

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has far-reaching consequences for Uzbekistan’s privately owned Hamkorbank. The bank had just pulled through the pandemic when it had to take a hard look at exposure to Russian trade and the rouble. 

By Jonathan Breen
April 14, 2022
Share

Hamkorbank sets an example for Uzbekistan’s banks. It is one of the country's largest privately owned banks with strong ties to international financial institutions, in keeping with the government’s goals of embracing the global community and funding, while still maintaining strong domestic roots. But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February has rocked Hamkorbank’s foreign relations.

Russia’s attack on Ukraine prompted the EU, the UK and the US to impose sanctions on Russia (as well as its ally, Belarus). Many of their banks are now cut off from the international markets and the rouble is under pressure. Energy prices soared and other commodities followed, adding to inflationary pressures.

As a former Soviet republic, Uzbekistan has close ties with Russia, so the imposition of sanctions and the related fall-out have serious implications for the economy and for local banks such as Hamkorbank.

In an interview with Asiamoney, chief executive Bakhtiyorjon Juraev, explains what the conflict in Ukraine means for Hamkorbank.

“From the very first moment of the conflict, we started drafting a stress test. We included not only Russia, but Ukraine and Belarus as a factor,” says Juraev.

That showed that about 20% of the bank’s clients had businesses linked to one or more of the three countries.


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Central Asia Central AsiaUzbekistanFeatures
Share
Jonathan Breen
Jonathan Breen is a contributing editor for Asiamoney, based in Hong Kong. He is also equities editor for GlobalCapital Asia, a sister publication.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree