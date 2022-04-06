The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
South Asia

Crunch time for Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan Lion_960.jpg
Illustration: Barry Downard

The profligate island’s economy is in meltdown, but authorities appear clueless about how to fix it. The government has consulted the IMF, but a bailout is by no means assured.

By Eric Ellis
April 06, 2022
Share

Barely two weeks after Sri Lanka’s long-ruling Rajapaksa government appointed their trusted long-time aide, Ajith Nivard Cabraal, to be central bank governor, he published a glossy document describing what ailed his country’s failing economy.

Part mission statement, part nationalist manifesto and part soothsaying, the 85-page paper published last October was titled The Six-Month Road Map For Ensuring Macroeconomic and Financial System Stability.

It was long on censure and finger-pointing: at the Covid-19 pandemic, errant Sri Lankans, the unfavourable sovereign credit ratings of foreign agencies and a hostile media.

Cabraal blamed the economy’s collapse on nearly everyone and everything other than the Rajapaksa family, who have held power in Sri Lanka for all but four of the last 18 years, including the 10 years when Cabraal previously led the central bank.

Instead, the opposition’s “doomsday reports” were responsible for the island’s woes, as were the Sri Lankan exporters who held back scarce foreign exchange, and the importers who stockpiled goods.

Although Sri Lanka has been independent for 74 years, Portuguese, Dutch and British colonials were also cited – the “challenge” of the island’s “443 years of foreign rule” as the paper called it. But, as Cabraal rousingly declared, “as a nation, we have always overcome”.

Six

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

South Asia South AsiaSri LankaFeatures
Share
Eric Ellis
Eric Ellis is a senior editor for Asiamoney. He is a former southeast Asia correspondent for Fortune Magazine and Time, and an ex-Asia correspondent for Australia’s economic and business newspaper the Australian Financial Review.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree