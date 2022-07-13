The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Northeast Asia

Spacs get off to slow start in Hong Kong

snail-track-race-Getty-960.jpg
Photo: Getty

Hong Kong’s tough line on Spacs is intended to protect investors and stop low-calibre companies from getting a listing via the backdoor. With just two Spac IPOs so far in the city, the asset class has struggled to attract the kind of enthusiasm seen in other markets such as the US.

By Jonathan Breen
July 13, 2022
Share

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange unveiled a new regime for special purpose acquisition companies (Spacs) on January 1 to great fanfare. But so far, only two Spacs, also known as blank-cheque companies, have listed on the bourse: Aquila Acquisition Corp in March and Vision Deal HK Acquisition Corp in June.

It is starting to look as though Hong Kong – and perhaps Singapore too, where only three Spacs have listed so far – may have missed the boat with this particular financial product.

In the US, blank-cheque companies have been around for nearly two decades. They are shell firms that raise capital in an initial public offering and then put that money in a trust until they find a suitable business to acquire. The business to be bought is called a target, and the process of its acquisition by a Spac is called a de-Spac. A Spac itself, at the time of listing, has no assets or revenues of its own.

During the pandemic, this proved an easy way to take private companies public; in the US, there were 613 Spac listings in 2021, which raised a total of $163 billion – a 96% increase from the amount raised in 2020, and a near 150% rise in the number of deals, according to research by US investment bank Stifel.

To unlock this article.

Register for free access Already registered? Login now

Tags

Northeast Asia Northeast AsiaHong KongCapital Markets
Share
Jonathan Breen
Jonathan Breen is a contributing editor for Asiamoney, based in Hong Kong. He is also equities editor for GlobalCapital Asia, a sister publication.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree