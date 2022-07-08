The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

South Asia

Sri Lankan bankers muddle through the mire

Faced with a political and economic crisis, Sri Lanka’s top bank chief executives took matters into their own hands to prevent a collapse of the country’s financial system.

By Eric Ellis
July 08, 2022
  • Which country is the sick man of south Asia?

    • When Sri Lanka’s economy began to implode earlier this year, the island’s bankers had no choice but to try to rise above the mess created by the government. So Sanath Manatunge, chief executive of Commercial Bank of Ceylon (ComBank), did something that ambitious banking executives seldom do: he openly talked up his banking competitors.

    Manatunge, who has worked at ComBank for more than 30 years, took over as chief executive in the middle of May, at the height of the island’s ongoing economic inferno.

    South Asia South AsiaSri LankaFeatures
    Eric Ellis
    Eric Ellis is a senior editor for Asiamoney. He is a former southeast Asia correspondent for Fortune Magazine and Time, and an ex-Asia correspondent for Australia’s economic and business newspaper the Australian Financial Review.
