Rebuilding China’s property market

China’s property market – worth close to $2.7 trillion and accounting for 29% of GDP – is in trouble. For evidence, look no further than the bond market.

In the first five months of this year, 22 Chinese high-yield bond issuers, all related to the property sector, either defaulted on their dollar debt or deferred repayment with bond exchanges. Nearly 77% of high-yield, rated bonds were trading some way below par, at less than 70 cents to a dollar, by the middle of June.

