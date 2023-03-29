Best wealth manager for overseas asset management 2023

Jingbo Wang, Noah Holdings Jingbo Wang, Noah Holdings

Noah Holdings is Asiamoney’s best wealth manager for high net worth clients, and the best for overseas asset management in 2023.

Last year was a critical one for Noah, which is led by chairwoman, co-founder and group CEO Jingbo Wang. In December, the wealth manager converted its secondary listing status in Hong Kong to primary, becoming a dual-primary listed company on both the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and the New York Stock Exchange.

That added to its already solid international footprint. In addition to 76 branches in mainland China, Noah operates in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Silicon Valley, New York, Singapore, Canada and Australia.

Noah moved into the Hong Kong market as early as 2012 after securing three licences from the local regulator. In 2019, it was granted three licences in Canada and got a capital markets services licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore the following year.

This means overseas wealth management increasingly takes a bigger chunk of Noah’s overall business, making it the obvious best wealth manager for overseas asset management.

Noah’s overseas business made Rmb194 million ($28 million) in net revenues in the third quarter of 2022, accounting for 28.3%