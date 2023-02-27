Asiamoney is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
South Asia

Where does the fallout from the Adani crisis take India now?

Chris Wright
February 27, 2023
Share
Congress protest against investments in Adani Group in New Delhi
Photo: Reuters

A two-week period saw Adani Group attacked by a short seller, abandon a $2.5 billion share offer and lose $100 billion in market value. What next? And what does it mean for Modi’s India?

Perhaps it was the moment dozens of parliamentarians took to the grounds of New Delhi’s parliament with placards and chants when it really became clear that the Adani crisis had grown beyond one company’s credibility.

In front of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi, with a sign the width of a bus saying: 'We Demand JPC or SC Monitored Probe on ADANI SCANDAL' (Indian protest slogans do tend toward the verbose), the MPs shouted long and hard enough to adjourn both houses of India’s parliament.

Read the rest of the story on Euromoney.

To unlock this article.

Register for free access Already registered? Login now

Tags

South Asia India
CW
Chris Wright