Best private bank for international network in China 2023

Bank of China Private Banking’s global footprint has grown significantly over the years.

The group operates in 56 countries and regions, with 645 overseas branches and offices, and has established correspondent relationships with over 1,700 financial institutions worldwide. BoC has expanded its international operations with a focus on key markets such as Europe, the Americas and Asia Pacific, making it one of the largest international banking networks in the world.

This extensive network allows BoC to provide high-quality financial services to clients across different regions and time zones, appealing to private wealth clients with global lifestyles and complex needs.

In the past year, BoC continued to build up its Asia Pacific private banking platform. It strengthened the construction of its private banking channels and professional team, setting up 167 private banking centres in mainland China.

By the end of June 2022, BoC had 155,000 private banking customers, with financial assets under management of Rmb2.33 trillion ($335 billion). To keep this client base consistent and growing, BoC has focused on reinventing and bolstering its product offerings.

In 2022, the bank was the first in China to launch the Qi Ye Jia or Entrepreneur Office brand, targeting entrepreneurs’ four key needs: personal, family, enterprise and society.