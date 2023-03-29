Asiamoney is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Best digital private bank in Asia 2023

March 30, 2023
HSBC

No matter what competitors do, contending with a 158-year-old bank with a presence in 64 economies and a wealth balance the size of Australia’s gross domestic product is going to be hard. Especially if it has a knack for reinvention.

HSBC Global Private Banking is all that and more. Hong Kong is the private bank’s biggest and most profitable booking centre, but HSBC also remains Asia’s clear market leader in the high net-worth category, winning this year’s award.

HSBC’s business is solid across both the HNW and the UHNW segments. Its dedicated investment counsellors, relationship managers, credit advisers, product specialists and wealth planners keep rivals on their toes.

It helps that HSBC has a sprawling global network and strengths as a universal bank. It means it provides the full range of wealth management functions with great expertise, as well as sharp investment advisory and innovative product offerings in banking, capital markets, lending and corporate financing.

Then there’s the breadth of HSBC’s services. It works with multi-generational Asian families, offering the full suite of wealth advisory and structure services.

