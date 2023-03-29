Best for philanthropic services in Asia 2023

Jimmy Lee, Julius Baer Jimmy Lee, Julius Baer

Julius Baer and the team led by Jimmy Lee, member of the executive board and head of Asia Pacific, look at the future in rather pragmatic terms: if you can’t predict it, why not at least do business with those most likely to shape it?

In Asia, Julius Baer is second to none in its pursuit of the next-generation group. It’s not just about the people, but also about identifying global mega-trends and then harnessing them to create tangible investment themes. The aim is to look for companies in structurally growing industries, prioritizing those with a competitive advantage.

Among the bank’s favoured next-gen themes: Asia rising, digital disruption, energy transition, strategies to feed the world, future cities, shifting lifestyles and economic inequality.

This shows that Julius Baer’s philosophy isn’t just about spotting the next Apple or Microsoft. It’s about sticking to thematic investments – an endeavour that makes it the best private bank for next-gen and millennials in Asia this year.

To lure next-gen clients, Julius Baer has launched a series of tailored activities, including expert talks and workshops focusing on financial management, entrepreneurship and sustainability.