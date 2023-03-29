Best domestic private bank in Hong Kong 2023

Bryce Wan, HSBC Bryce Wan, HSBC

It is no surprise that HSBC Global Private Banking has won Asiamoney’s best in Hong Kong award once again. The bank’s strong links to offices in 63 countries and territories, its scale, customer service and consistent outperformance make this an easy call.

But to earn the best digital bank award as well requires constant reinvention, consistent and large technology investments, and an eye on where the future might take the industry.

The bank – under Bryce Wan, global private bank North Asia market head – has embraced future change much faster and more efficiently than its peers over the awards period.

One example of this is a multi-year agreement with Oracle, signed in October, to accelerate its digital transformation efforts. The collaboration allows HSBC to upgrade and migrate select database systems to Oracle’s Exadata Cloud@Customer platform, a managed infrastructure service that will reside safely in HSBC’s own data centres.

The bank, whose Singapore COO and regional head of client service executive within global private banking is June Yong, is also accelerating efforts to adapt to the ways companies leverage digitalization to access new markets, customer segments and streamline those experiences.