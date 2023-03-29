Asiamoney is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Best international private bank in Hong Kong 2023

March 30, 2023
UBS

UBS is pitching a Planet New Economy narrative to Hong Kong clients focusing on how technology is transforming mainland China, and the financial world’s interactions with the most populous nation. It’s easy to see how the Swiss bank is playing its own role in these dynamics.

With offices in more than 45 countries, UBS has succeeded in Asia by giving the region ready access to the world’s leading financial centres, with Hong Kong being a core hub for the region.

UBS’s expertise is in offering personalized and investable solutions to individuals and families. It is constantly looking for new ways to capture growth and offer wealthy clients both global and local investment opportunities.

Naturally, no market trumps China in terms of scale and potential when it comes to wealth creation and the private bankers keen to manage it.

The base case at UBS private banking is that over time, mainland China will be the key growth driver for the region and beyond as Asia’s biggest economy regains momentum after three years of Covid restrictions.

The fruits of China’s upshift will benefit UBS’s international business in Asia. Open economies such as Singapore will benefit too, as the UBS team predicts that 2023 will be a year of inflection points.

