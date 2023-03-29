Best for ESG investing in Hong Kong 2023

The growing awareness of environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, as well as the intensifying climate challenge, is prodding institutional and private financial firms to offer solutions fostering more sustainable development and responsible economic models.

Indosuez Wealth Management is among the global banks leading the pack not just to make responsible finance a central element of its corporate vision, but the driving force. It’s Asiamoney’s best private bank for ESG investing in Hong Kong this year.

Indosuez Wealth Management, established in 1975, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Crédit Agricole Group, which is also a sustainability leader. The banking group has long included ESG and carbon neutrality criteria in all of its processes, business decisions and the partners with which it works. It consistently increases the range of responsible solutions that enable clients to give their assets a socially useful purpose. The same with launching initiatives to promote community projects.

In its own right, Indosuez is a sprawling, innovative and diversified institution. It has 10 locations in Europe, Asia and the Middle East and $135 billion in assets. But the scale of Crédit Agricole, which purchased Indosuez in 1996, vastly increased their combined firepower – and their ability to prod peers to go green in a bigger way.

