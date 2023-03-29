Best for ESG investing in the Philippines 2023

Few economies in Asia are embracing the ESG revolution with the fervour of the Philippines. And few global banks see as much potential in both the Philippine market and simultaneously in sustainability investment across Asia as Credit Suisse.

Credit Suisse made a very strong case as a top ESG bank in Asia this year. Awarding the Swiss firm best bank for ESG investing in the Philippines seems an appropriate way to recognise the firm through the lens of an economy that benefits from all that the bank has to offer in this area.

In Asia Pacific, Credit Suisse is finding that sustainability is now a key topic in the wealth management hubs, as well as in markets such as Manila, and that it is well placed to offer wealthy clients world-class sustainable investment options.

The idea is that by generating profits from an innovative sustainability model, a company can pay financial returns to investors alongside doing something good for the world.

Here, Credit Suisse understands that true progress on these existential issues requires sustainable finance.

Credit Suisse plays a key role in directing capital to finance the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Doing so helps individuals invest to make a positive impact and supports entrepreneurs in finding new solutions for big social and environmental problems.

Client interest has translated into a notable spike in sustainable assets, with Asia Pacific leading the pack in terms of near-term projected growth. Credit Suisse expects sustainable investment-related assets under management to grow more than twice as fast in Asia than in Europe in years to come.

Credit Suisse was an early adopter of the philosophy that embracing sustainability in everything it does is essential to long-term success. Making true progress, however, requires a disciplined approach. The bank’s Asia wealth management team pursued a structured approach to achieve its vision, ensuring alignment with global group standards.

The approach starts with an assessment of clients’ needs, through interviews and benchmarking, to determine objectives and competitive baseline.

Next comes figuring out the client’s target state for investing. Then an assessment of priorities and landing points. And after that, diligent execution and steady monitoring for relevant market and regulatory shifts.

Credit Suisse takes a multi-stage approach, prioritizing internal capabilities needed to deliver client outcomes.

In the Philippines, any route toward a more inclusive, balanced and sustainable nation is aligned with ESG principles and the SDGs. The good news is that ESG adoption is growing rapidly in banking and corporate levels here. Increasingly, greater sustainability is being recognized as an opportunity for large-scale risk mitigation and broader prosperity.

