Asiamoney is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AwardsAsia Private Banking Awards

Best for investment research in Taiwan 2023

March 30, 2023
Share

Cathay United Bank

View full 2023 results

The research staff that guides the advice given by Cathay United Bank to private banking clients sees a lot in Asia.

Though rooted in Taiwan, CUB Private Banking has offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar and Laos. This affords the team led by private banking CEO Robert Fuh to offer some of Taiwan’s most flexible and innovative fund flow solutions for clients – and to do so with onshore-offshore equilibrium.

CUB understands how connecting strong local communities in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore and beyond makes economies more efficient and competitive. That gives CUB PB a chance to tap into local networks and recruit top-notch relationship managers and investment advisers to diversify its customer base within the north Asian and southeast Asian markets.

As this regional growth unfolds, CUB has made a point of being at the nexus of the high net-worth client transacting across markets. The bank enables customers to access liquidity with Lombard loans granted against pledged assets such as domestic equities, bonds or Taiwan-based real estate properties.

There’s a high degree of flexibility in these credit lines. Clients enjoy variable low interest rate strategies that can be accessed or adjusted at any time, making CUB’s wealth franchise the preferred choice.

Between

To unlock this article.

Register for free access Already registered? Login now

Tags

Asia Private Banking Awards AwardsAsia PacificAsiamoney