Best for investment research in Taiwan 2023

The research staff that guides the advice given by Cathay United Bank to private banking clients sees a lot in Asia.

Though rooted in Taiwan, CUB Private Banking has offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar and Laos. This affords the team led by private banking CEO Robert Fuh to offer some of Taiwan’s most flexible and innovative fund flow solutions for clients – and to do so with onshore-offshore equilibrium.

CUB understands how connecting strong local communities in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore and beyond makes economies more efficient and competitive. That gives CUB PB a chance to tap into local networks and recruit top-notch relationship managers and investment advisers to diversify its customer base within the north Asian and southeast Asian markets.

As this regional growth unfolds, CUB has made a point of being at the nexus of the high net-worth client transacting across markets. The bank enables customers to access liquidity with Lombard loans granted against pledged assets such as domestic equities, bonds or Taiwan-based real estate properties.

There’s a high degree of flexibility in these credit lines. Clients enjoy variable low interest rate strategies that can be accessed or adjusted at any time, making CUB’s wealth franchise the preferred choice.

