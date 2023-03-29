Best for family office services in Taiwan 2023

E.Sun private bank’s total assets under management jumped nearly 60%, year on year, to NT$84 billion ($2.7 billion) in 2022, a year marked by market mayhem. The number of private bank customers rose to 1,054 from 453, an increase of 133%.

That performance, in part, reflects the restructuring which took place in 2021, creating a dual-core team service model. The private banking management committee was established by E.Sun Financial Holding Company. It also established PB Centres staffed by teams of dedicated private banking consultants.

The upshot was that the changes increased E.Sun’s abilities to serve HNW clients, expand the family office business and prepare for the wealth transfer boom heating up around the island.

E.Sun handily wins Asiamoney awards for best for family office services and wealth transfer/succession planning in Taiwan this year.

The bank has about 32 senior private bank consultants, each with at least 15 years of experience and background as wealth management consultants and relationship managers at peer companies. Roughly half of these private bank consultants are Certified Financial Planners or Certified Securities Investment Analysts. Nine of them are certified as Eldercare Financial Planning Consultants.

The deep experience, coupled with the resources and connections of the corporate banking unit, gives E.Sun