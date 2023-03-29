Best for HNW in Taiwan 2023

Robert Fuh, Cathay United Bank Robert Fuh, Cathay United Bank

A 225% rise in assets under management in 2022 is why Taishin Bank wins our award for best private bank for high net-worth clients in Taiwan. That year-on-year gain to NT$76 billion ($2.5 billion) reflects the rapid growth in private banking clients, to 1,083.

Taishin isn’t pulling back. The bank has said it will keep investing in its private bankers, the research assets at their disposal and the digital platforms needed to keep it central to any conversation about wealth management, generational transfers and succession plans.

Taishin seems well positioned for long-term growth. Its success in leveraging its expanding regional presence and steadily upgrading its wealth management capabilities and client base is very likely to continue.

Increasingly, Taishin’s client base is comprised of first- and second-generation self-made millionaires and business owners still amassing their fortunes. Such clients make up nearly 60% of Taiwan’s wealth market. They are now concerned about succession planning, wondering about the next generation’s readiness to grow, manage or preserve wealth. Many such clients, Taishin notes, are preoccupied with leverage levels and access to liquidity at the moment.

