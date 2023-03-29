Best for next-gen/millennials in Taiwan 2023

Taipei Fubon Bank is the product of the very first merger in Taiwan of a state-owned and private bank, which combined Taipei Bank and Fubon Bank in 2005.

That merger has been a success by all indications. And one area where Taipei Fubon really excels is in wealth management. The private bank, set up in 2018, focuses on the high and ultra-high net-worth segments, mostly those with family assets exceeding $30 million.

It has also created a new customer service model named Fu-Yu-Heng-Chuan, which roughly translates as heritage that thrives from generation to generation.

Taipei Fubon wins the award for best bank for UHNW thanks to the five major dimensions it brings to every proposal. They are: its innovative banking services; smart financial management and exclusive customized service; cooperation with Swiss private bank Lombard Odier; super-elite group of relationship managers; and the next-generation platform.

Taipei Fubon became Taiwan’s only domestic bank to work with an international private bank in its banking strategies since its partnership with the 227-year-old Lombard Odier kicked off in 2018.

While that association has drawn in the UHNW crowd – Fubon’s exclusive banking client base mainly comprises of those in the 50- to 80-year-old age bracket – it is also increasingly appealing to the next-generation, a priority in 2023.

